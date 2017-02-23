Colors, Trends & Shoes That Can Go From The Office To A Casual Night Out

By Published:
Marmi Shoes
Marmi Shoes

Host Amanda Tatom visited the new family-owned Marmi Shoes at Domain NORTHSIDE and caught up with Store Manager Lauren Oliden to learn more about the store and their availability of Hard To Find sizes and of course, Spring trends. Marmi is known for the availability of hard to find sizes in fashionable shoes, sizes 4 – 13 and widths slim to wide. Today’s busy women need shoes that can go from the office to a casual night out, and Marmi’s new tailored collection fits this need perfectly. Cork is absolutely the most important material of the season. Cork is fashionable, and Marmi has an array of matching handbags. Marmi Shoes at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11700 Rock Rose Avenue, suite 156. For store hours and more details, go to MarmiShoes.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s