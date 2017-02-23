Colors, Trends & Shoes That Can Go From The Office To A Casual Night Out

Host Amanda Tatom visited the new family-owned Marmi Shoes at Domain NORTHSIDE and caught up with Store Manager Lauren Oliden to learn more about the store and their availability of Hard To Find sizes and of course, Spring trends. Marmi is known for the availability of hard to find sizes in fashionable shoes, sizes 4 – 13 and widths slim to wide. Today’s busy women need shoes that can go from the office to a casual night out, and Marmi’s new tailored collection fits this need perfectly. Cork is absolutely the most important material of the season. Cork is fashionable, and Marmi has an array of matching handbags. Marmi Shoes at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11700 Rock Rose Avenue, suite 156. For store hours and more details, go to MarmiShoes.com.

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.