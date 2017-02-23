Blow Your Own Beer Mug

By Published:
Salado Glassworks
Salado Glassworks

Dexterity, fire and beer! It’s all in a day’s work for Studio 512’s Joe Barlow, especially when he heads to Salado Glassworks. Want a chance to blow? Salado Glassworks will give you one! Their “Blow Your Own” events allow you to experience the art of glassblowing first hand. With the guidance of their artist team, you can assist in various ways to help make your one of a kind hand blown glass mug, sipper or tumbler. You can choose up to 3 colors, take the pipe and pick up the color, reheat in the glory hole, use your own breath to blow out the piece and have the opportunity to use select tools to help shape your piece. Salado Glassworks artists get the initial gather of glass and shape your piece. Various times and dates available. Salado Glassworks is located at 2 Peddler’s Alley, Salado, Texas 76571. Call (254) 947-0339 or go to SaladoGlassworks.com for more information and to make a reservation.

 

 

Sponsored by Salado Galssworks. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s