Blow Your Own Beer Mug

Dexterity, fire and beer! It’s all in a day’s work for Studio 512’s Joe Barlow, especially when he heads to Salado Glassworks. Want a chance to blow? Salado Glassworks will give you one! Their “Blow Your Own” events allow you to experience the art of glassblowing first hand. With the guidance of their artist team, you can assist in various ways to help make your one of a kind hand blown glass mug, sipper or tumbler. You can choose up to 3 colors, take the pipe and pick up the color, reheat in the glory hole, use your own breath to blow out the piece and have the opportunity to use select tools to help shape your piece. Salado Glassworks artists get the initial gather of glass and shape your piece. Various times and dates available. Salado Glassworks is located at 2 Peddler’s Alley, Salado, Texas 76571. Call (254) 947-0339 or go to SaladoGlassworks.com for more information and to make a reservation.

Sponsored by Salado Galssworks. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.