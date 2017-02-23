Austin Spurs beat Sioux Falls

http://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?SC=DFuYoQUbVw-261564-6876&autoplay=on&sound=off&V=2&format=json Austin (KXAN) — The Austin Spurs of the NBA D-League knocked off Sioux Falls (Miami Heat) 122-105 Thursday night at the HEB Cedar Park Center. Bryn Forbes scored 36 points to lead the way for the Spurs. The Spurs are back home on Friday against Northern Arizona.

