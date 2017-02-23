The kitchen is the heart of the home, so keeping it functional and stylish at the same time is important. Heather Blue Harkovich of Heather Scott Home and Design joined us with 4 key elements to a timeless kitchen. She started off by telling us to stay away from being trendy, because the kitchen is very expensive to remodel, so you want to get it right the first time! Her first tip was cabinets. She recommends using the Shaker Style cabinet, because it is simple, clean, and timeless. This style of cabinet works in a modern or traditional home and you can switch out the hardware to stay up to date on trends. When it comes to counter tops, Heather suggests marble. It is the most expensive option, but it is a classic element that will always be in style. Since most homes in Austin are traditional style, Heather recommends subway tiles for the back splash. She says this will keep your home up to date for the longest, and you can easily update the look by changing the color of the grout. Her last element was lighting. She suggests using a lantern that is the right scale and style for your home to create a long lasting style.

Heather Scott Home and Design is on Burnet Road.

For more information go to heatherscotthome.com or call 512-342-6899.