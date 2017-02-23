3 Ways to Style a Classic Button Down Shirt

A great button down is a staple in any wardrobe, and learning to style it in different ways can give you lots of bang for the buck. Style expert and stylist Michelle Washington joined us to demonstrate 3 different ways to wear this classic piece. She started off by showing us the “work” look. The model was wearing the classic button down under a striped sweater paired with black pants. The look was topped off with a scarf, brooch, and a fabulous bracelet. Next she gave us an outfit perfect for a date or lunch with the girls. She had the button down open and over a sparkly tank paired with jeans and a strappy heel. Lastly, she showed us the perfect outfit for a night on the town. She featured the classic button down tied in a knot over a simple tank paired with a sexy leather skirt. She topped off the look with a statement necklace and a pretty bracelet.

