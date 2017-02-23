3 Ways to Style a Classic Button Down Shirt

By Published: Updated:
michelle-washington

A great button down is a staple in any wardrobe, and learning to style it in different ways can give you lots of bang for the buck. Style expert and stylist Michelle Washington joined us to demonstrate 3 different ways to wear this classic piece. She started off by showing us the “work” look. The model was wearing the classic button down under a striped sweater paired with black pants. The look was topped off with a scarf, brooch, and a fabulous bracelet. Next she gave us an outfit perfect for a date or lunch with the girls. She had the button down open and over a sparkly tank paired with jeans and a strappy heel. Lastly, she showed us the perfect outfit for a night on the town. She featured the classic button down tied in a knot over a simple tank paired with a sexy leather skirt. She topped off the look with a statement necklace and a pretty bracelet.

See more of Michelle’s tips and expertise on twitter, instagram, facebook and on her website, stylistmichellewashington.com.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s