11-year-old that shot beehive with BB-gun stung 400 times

Boy stung 400 times by bees (NBC News photo)
PHOENIX, Arizona (KPNX) –  Ambushed by bees, an Arizona boy is healing at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after one of the most terrifying moments of his life.

Andrew Kunz’s family says the attack also sent at least three emergency responders to the hospital. Stung nearly 400 times and allergic to bees, they say it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“It felt like 400 bullets were shooting me,” Andrew said, after being stung.

The 11-year-old was playing with his BB gun on Monday near his Safford home, when he unknowingly shot at a hive of Africanized bees.

“I tried to run,” Andrew said.

He couldn’t really remember what happened after that. Andrew only knows heroes are the reason he’s alive.

He still has his sense of humor.

“This isn’t my real face,” he said about his healing body. “It’s just numb.”

