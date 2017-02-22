Violent crimes on Linden Road have Del Valle community concerned

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for the suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night in Del Valle. The shooting happened on Linden Loop, in the same area where a number of homicides have happened since last year.

For those living along Linden Road, they say the sight of flashing police lights and investigators sweeping the area is unfortunately very familiar.

“The police or the cars come by… we don’t know what is going on next door to us,” said Del Valle resident Rujira Capone.

In September of last year, four people were found dead after a house fire in what authorities said appeared to be murder. Later that same month two bodies were found in a field just down the road.

Sitting along the same road as all of the crime scenes is a Buddhist temple. “We’re still peaceful right here,” said Capone, who says the temple was built 30 years ago, back when there were no homes on Linden Road.

The spike in violent crimes happening all around them is unsettling. “We’re all scared. We don’t quite know what is going on with the people all around us,” she said.

Even though she’s scared, Capone says the crime won’t push the Buddhist community out, instead they will continue praying for peace down Linden Road every day.

Deputies aren’t releasing how many suspects they are searching for in last night’s shooting, but say they are known to the victims and that the community is safe.