UT hosts town hall on campus climate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When students and staff showed up to class or work at the University of Texas at Austin last week, they were inundated with fliers aimed at Muslims, undocumented immigrants and minorities.

The fliers were taped to buildings and poles throughout campus. A white supremacy group called American Vanguard claimed responsibility for the fliers.

In a statement to the campus, President Greg Fenves said the fliers were “hateful, divisive and deeply offensive.” The school says posters from non-UT organizations are not allowed to be posted around campus.

In response to the fliers, Fenves along with several other department heads are holding a town hall at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the climate at UT and the issues impacting the 40-acres. The meeting will be held in the ballroom at the Student Activity Center.

If you can’t make it to the town hall, you can watch the live stream here.