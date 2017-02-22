UT hosts town hall on campus climate

By Published: Updated:
Flier found on UT campus on Feb. 13, 2017. (Courtesy @AllieeeWilz)
Flier found on UT campus on Feb. 13, 2017. (Courtesy @AllieeeWilz)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When students and staff showed up to class or work at the University of Texas at Austin last week, they were inundated with fliers aimed at Muslims, undocumented immigrants and minorities.

The fliers were taped to buildings and poles throughout campus. A white supremacy group called American Vanguard claimed responsibility for the fliers.

In a statement to the campus, President Greg Fenves said the fliers were “hateful, divisive and deeply offensive.” The school says posters from non-UT organizations are not allowed to be posted around campus.

In response to the fliers, Fenves along with several other department heads are holding a town hall at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the climate at UT and the issues impacting the 40-acres. The meeting will be held in the ballroom at the Student Activity Center.

If you can’t make it to the town hall, you can watch the live stream here.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s