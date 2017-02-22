Texas officer found dead at law enforcement shooting range

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in South Texas are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a police officer whose body was found at a shooting range used by law enforcement personnel.

Officials say a U.S. Border Patrol agent discovered the body of Lt. David Medina at the range Tuesday in Laredo. Medina was an officer with the Laredo school district.

KGNS-TV reports the Webb County sheriff’s office said Medina died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Sheriff’s officials said they’re still trying to determine the nature of Medina’s death but said they’re not looking for any suspects.

Sheriff’s investigators could not be reached Wednesday for updates on the death.