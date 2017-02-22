‘Stars are bright’ at Texas Medal of the Arts ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday to honor the 2017 Texas Medal of the Arts recipients.

In attendance was musician Kris Kristofferson and John Paul DeJoria, who is a co-founder of the Paul Mitchell haircare line and Patron Spirit Company. Kenny Rogers is receiving this year’s lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Abbott, while gathered around the honorees, said, “At what, 10:30 in the morning? — The stars are bright in the state of Texas already. And we’re honored to have you here.”

Lynn Wyatt, dubbed the socialite of the century, was honored along with ballerina Lauren Anderson, artist Leo Villareal, singer Yolanda Adams, CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley, actress Renee Elise Goldsberry, architect Frank Welch and writer John Phillip Santos.

The Texas Medal of the Arts has awarded 99 medals since 2001. For more information on the award recipients, visit the website here.