Police: Man who shot himself after shooting ex-girlfriend in Del Valle dies

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The man who authorities say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and then shot and killed her in front of Travis County Sheriff’s deputies has died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Charles Werchan, 26, from Elgin, was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Ibeth Lopez, 26, last week in Del Valle. Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, authorities say Werchan entered SportClips Haircuts in Bastrop and demanded Lopez, who worked there, come with him. When she resisted, police say he pulled out a gun and made the victim come with him.

Werchan then left with Lopez and drove westbound on State Highway 71 towards the Austin-area. When he approached Del Valle, he encountered a traffic jam due to a protest on the highway. The suspect decided to turned off SH 71 and drove onto Burch Drive.

A deputy driving by saw the vehicle next to the church with both doors open and pulled over to investigate. Werchan and Lopez were seen by deputies walking across a field behind the church near Burch Drive when another two deputies came down the road. As they approached Werchan, he pulled out his gun and shot Lopez, deputies say. She died at the scene. When one of the deputies began firing at the suspect, Werchan shot himself in the head.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Werchan was declared brain dead on Feb. 16 and his body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy on Feb. 18.

Lopez and Werchan broke up two years ago, the family says, but they say he continued to harass her. Lopez has an 8-year-old daughter, who is not related to the suspect, the victim’s sister-in-law says. Family describe Lopez as a hardworking single mom from Elgin who was working two jobs this past holiday season.

“She was so bubbly, always having fun, enjoying time with the kids, you know, always trying to teach them something,” said Cindy Calderon, a friend and former coworker. “From singing ABCs to numbers and doing the hokey pokey and dancing herself all around.”