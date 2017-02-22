JOB SUMMARY: The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
- Takes direction from, and interact with, the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
- Maintains and operates camera equipment as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
- Responds positively to feedback.
- Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
- Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
- Must be detail-oriented.
- Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.
Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED is required. A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in broadcasting, journalism, or related field preferred. Minimum of 2 years video photography in a medium or major market TV News station preferred.
Training/Equipment: Operate live trucks and camera equipment.
Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:
Must be able to operate computer and editing machine. High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record are required.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com