JOB SUMMARY: The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.

Takes direction from, and interact with, the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.

Maintains and operates camera equipment as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.

Responds positively to feedback.

Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.

Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.

Must be detail-oriented.

Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.

Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED is required. A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in broadcasting, journalism, or related field preferred. Minimum of 2 years video photography in a medium or major market TV News station preferred.

Training/Equipment: Operate live trucks and camera equipment.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:

Must be able to operate computer and editing machine. High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record are required.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com