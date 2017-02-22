Photographer

JOB SUMMARY: The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
  • Takes direction from, and interact with, the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
  • Maintains and operates camera equipment as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

  • Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
  • Responds positively to feedback.
  • Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
  • Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
  • Must be detail-oriented.
  • Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.

Education/Experience: High School Diploma or GED is required. A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in broadcasting, journalism, or related field preferred. Minimum of 2 years video photography in a medium or major market TV News station preferred.

Training/Equipment: Operate live trucks and camera equipment.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:
Must be able to operate computer and editing machine. High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record are required.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

 

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com

