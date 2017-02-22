Pflugerville ISD superintendent exited with salary, glowing recommendation

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — As former Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Alex Torrez left his post midway through the 2016-2017 school year, he took with him $155,000 left in his employment contract and a couple glowing letters of praise, according to records obtained by KXAN.

Torrez resigned effective Jan. 31, according to the separation agreement obtained by KXAN through the Texas Public Information Act. It is not clear exactly what spurred Torrez’s departure.

KXAN asked the school district why Torrez resigned. Christine Badillo, an attorney representing the school district, said the district could not comment on the reasons for Dr. Torrez’s resignation.

According to the separation agreement, Torrez received $155,097.47, which was the remaining amount of salary and leave on his contract that lasted through Sept. 29, 2017. Torrez had an annual salary of $205,000, district records show.

In addition to money, the district and Torrez also agreed to issue a joint public statement, which is attached to the separation agreement and praises Torrez’s work with PISD. The agreement also stipulates the board president would prepare and sign a “mutually acceptable” letter of reference for Torrez. Both the joint statement and letter of recommendation were included in the separation agreement.

KXAN reported last December that Torrez had announced his resignation. At that time, Torrez planned to step down in September 2017 at the end of his contract term. Shortly after announcing his resignation, Torrez went on administrative leave. Troy Galow served as deputy superintendent in the interim. In January, Gary Patterson took over as acting superintendent of schools, according to PISD records.