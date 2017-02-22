Officer involved in deadly shooting in south Austin

FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Manchaca Road near Keilbar Lane in south Austin.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. Initial information indicates an officer fired shots. Austin-Travis County EMS says there is a deceased woman in her 20s at the scene. The officer was not injured.

Traffic coming southbound on Manchaca Road is being detoured to Matthews Lane at this time.

The last time the Austin Police Department had a deadly officer-involved shooting was in mid-January when Officer Jesse Lane shot and killed 47-year-old Scott Gilpin. Police say Gilpin was armed with a shotgun and an AR-15 rifle and was firing it in the parking lot of a strip mall on Anderson Mill Road at Olson Drive. Officers spent 13 minutes trying to get the man to put down his gun before he was shot and killed.

