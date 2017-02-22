Nike launches Kevin Durant Texas-themed kicks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first ever official Nike Kevin Durant University of Texas at Austin themed shoe is going on sale March 10.

The Nike Zoom KD9 pays homage to Kevin Durant’s alma mater. The shoe features Durant’s No. 5 from his time as a Longhorn.

The shoes are white with Nike’s trademark swoosh in burnt orange and the soles also have an orange tint. If you’re looking to add these shoes to your collection, you’ll pay anywhere from $120 to $150.

“Attending UT was one of the best experiences of my life and launching the KD9 back in Austin this past June reflects my love for the college experience I had 10 years ago,” says Durant in a post on Nike.com.

Durant’s time with Texas lasted for one season: 2006-07. He decided to join the NBA in 2007.

The University of Texas men’s basketball team will sport the new shoes this Saturday against Kansas. The women’s basketball team will wear the shoes on Saturday, March 4, in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Durant and Nike currently have 22 different versions of KD basketball shoes for sale on nike.com.