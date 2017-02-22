Louisiana man arrested after found in hollowed-out couch

KLFY/ Matt Callahan Published: Updated:
James Rozas, Jr., 28, of Eunice was arrested on multiple counts, including simple escape and illegal possession of stolen firearms (KLFY)
James Rozas, Jr., 28, of Eunice was arrested on multiple counts, including simple escape and illegal possession of stolen firearms (KLFY)

EUNICE, LA (KLFY) — James Rozas, Jr., 28, of Eunice was arrested on multiple counts, including simple escape and illegal possession of stolen firearms

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, “On February 17, 2017, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received information on the location of a fugitive spotlighted on Crime Stoppers. Sheriff’s Deputies, along with officers from the Eunice City Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s K-9 Unit arrived at 227 Patton Eunice Louisiana to capture the fugitive.”

Rozas was wanted for vehicle theft in Acadia Parish and by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office for resisting an officer, simple escape, violation of protective order. Rozas had eluded deputies on several occasions after tips were received on his whereabouts.

During the search of the home, officers uncovered a trap door in one of the closets that Rozas had cut into the floor allowing him to escape on the other occasions. Officers continued the search and apprehended Rozas hiding under a couch he had hollowed out.  Officers
recovered three stolen firearms from the home that were stolen in Acadia Parish. Rozas is a convicted felon and was also charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted felon.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s