Long ball powers Texas past Sam Houston State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Sam Houston State played baseball for the 94th time on Wednesday and first in Hunstville, Texas where they had a record crowd. The Longhorns got homers from Michael Cantu and Travis Jones on their way to a 7-2 win to improve to 3-2. Cantu hit his first home run since March of 2015 to give UT a 2-0 lead in the top of the 5th inning. Jones hit a three run homer in 6th to stretch the lead to 5-0. Sophomore Nolan Kingham (1-1) pitched five shutout innings to pick up the win.

The game was UT coach David Pierce’s first game back at Don Sanders Stadium since he was head coach for the Bearkats from 2012-14.

Texas will host Connecticut for three games beginning Friday afternoon at 4:30.