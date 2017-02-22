Lawsuit: Family says Fort Hood soldier’s gun access led to murder-suicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — One day away from the two year anniversary of a Killeen murder-suicide, a family is suing the U.S. government for giving a Fort Hood soldier access to a gun.

In the lawsuit filed in an Austin federal court, the family claims weapon access led to the murder of three people and suicide of the soldier. In February 2015, police say, Atase Giffa shot and killed his wife and two neighbors before killing himself.

Officers received a 911 call about gunfire at a neighbor’s home saying that the gunman fled next door with his wife. Arriving police found Lydia Farina and Larry Guzman slain in their home. Giffa and his wife Dawn were also found dead at their nearby residence by police.

The lawsuit accuses Fort Hood of not recording Giffa’s restraining order violations that would have made it harder for him to get a gun.

Dawn Giffa was Canadian, from Kingston, Ontario. The couple met while he was stationed at Fort Drum, New York.