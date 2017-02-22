Investigative Video Journalist/Reporter

SUMMARY: Want to be part of a duPont and IRE award-winning investigative team? Want to work with some of the industry’s most talented photojournalists at the #1-rated station in Austin? Want to live in one of the coolest places in the entire nation — the “Live Music Capital of the World, “America’s Next Great Food Town” and home to some of the best hiking and biking trails in the country? Then check out KXAN!

The person filling this opening will be expected to find an investigative angle for daily stories. This should go beyond the basics of general assignment reporting and storytelling to also: 1.) uncover/reveal a problem; 2.) hold those responsible for the problem accountable; and 3.) press for a solution to the problem. In addition to these daily reports, this reporter will also work on larger, long-term investigations.

EXPERIENCE: Candidates must have a minimum of two years reporting experience, including investigative reporting. This is not an entry-level position. A bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred.

REQUIREMENTS: Candidates must have a resume and online link showing investigative work. They should be prepared to shoot, edit, report and write on a daily basis. Candidates should know the basics of data analysis, public information requests and backgrounding. They should also be open to collaboration with an entire team of seasoned investigators, and they must have a track record of enterprising story ideas and developing key sources. Previous work must demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics and use of digital and social media platforms. Additionally:

Develop ideas for realistic, executable, timely and important investigations on a daily basis.

Collect and analyze facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation, or observation.

Produce accurate, complete and compelling on-air and online news copy on deadline.

ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills. Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel. Proficient at screening and logging video and providing written editing instructions to tape editors. Adept at ad-lib presentations, without aid of scripts and/or teleprompters. Possess exceptional research skills.

Qualified candidates should apply at http://kxan.com/work-for-us/

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

To apply, send resume, link to your reel and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com