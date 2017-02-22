Houston police officer shoots K9 that bit his thigh during chase

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A Houston officer shot a police K9 dog after it bit the officer and latched onto his thigh.

At around 12 p.m., officers were watching a car that was reported stolen during an aggravated robbery, when a juvenile male and female got inside the vehicle. When police moved in to arrest them, the driver backed into the patrol car and sped away.

Officers chased the vehicle for a short time until they reached a field on Gears Road in north Houston, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The girl, who was armed with a pistol, was arrested immediately, police say. Officers and a K9 began chasing the male suspect into nearby brush when the K9 began to attack an officer, biting his thigh and latching on.

The officer then shot the dog twice. Houston Executive Assistant Chief George Buenik said it’s possible the officer may have mistaken the K9 for a stray dog.

The K9 was rushed to a veterinary hospital where it is undergoing surgery. The officer was taken to the hospital for his bite wounds.