Handbags for Hope collecting purses for domestic violence survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN)- A woman’s purse is more than just an accessory. It’s a life-saving tool for survivors of domestic violence. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Texas Advocacy Project to make their annual call for donated purses.

The “Handbags for Hope” by collecting purses. Once the purses are collected, organizers make sure each handbag has a hotline number inside. It’s designed for women to have easy access to the hotline. The donation drive goes from February 22 to March 31. Here’s a list of drop-off locations.

Advertisement