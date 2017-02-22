Graphics Artist

Position Type

Full-time

KXAN is seeking a creative, motivated, team first motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, and print, web/digital and station events. This motion graphic design position will work closely with the Creative Services Director to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. This position also interacts with Newscast Management, Producers and Directors to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. As part of the Creative Services team you will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, you will also manage all graphics and related files.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Design/Animation or equivalent training and/or experience.

Experience: Two to three years related experience preferred. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge graphics is what you live for then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must, ability to quickly develop a creative solution for daily news and promotion projects and you must have a strong ability to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips. Must be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator. Cinema 4D experience is preferred. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines. Having experience with Chyron Lyric, Channelbox, Axis News/Order/Maps or Ross Expression is preferred.

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.

To apply, send resume, link to your reel/portfolio and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com

