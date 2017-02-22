Forecasters say parts of Texas face critical wildfire danger

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say parts of the Texas Plains face critical wildfire danger conditions through Friday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service on Wednesday announced the areas of concern are Abilene, Amarillo, El Paso, Fort Stockton, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, San Angelo and Wichita Falls.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued an alert describing western portions of Texas as having an extreme threat for wildfires.

Experts raised concerns about sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph, above normal temperatures and low relative humidity. Officials also noted a dry line — a boundary that separates moist air mass from dry air — forming over the region.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials advise against outdoor burning until conditions improve. Drivers are urged to avoid parking and idling in tall, dry grass.

