AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing and falling off the flyover from Koenig Lane above Interstate 35.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they were called to the crash at 3:15 p.m.

TxDOT says eastbound Koenig Lane is closed at Airport Boulevard due to the crash.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we get additional information.