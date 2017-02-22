Capital Metro bus and car collide in southeast Austin, injuring 6

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Capital Metro bus and car were involved in a crash in southeast Austin.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Willow Creek Drive at 4:58 p.m.

Three ambulances took the six patients to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

In October 2016, a driver was killed after crashing with a Capital Metro bus in northeast Austin.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s