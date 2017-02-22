Capital Metro bus and car collide in southeast Austin, injuring 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Capital Metro bus and car were involved in a crash in southeast Austin.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Willow Creek Drive at 4:58 p.m.

Three ambulances took the six patients to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

In October 2016, a driver was killed after crashing with a Capital Metro bus in northeast Austin.