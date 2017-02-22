Austin ranked in top 50 most dangerous cities to walk in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the past two years nearly 60 people in Austin have died after being hit by a car. Now a new study ranks Austin as one of the most dangerous cities to walk in.

Smart Growth America, a national organization that advocates for better development within cities, ranks Austin 47 when it comes to the most dangerous places to walk. The study looked at the top 104 largest metropolitan cities and counted the number of pedestrian deaths from 2005 to 2014. It then breaks down the number by calculating the overall Pedestrian Danger Index, which measures the danger for people walking on a daily basis. Click here for the complete list.

Dangerous by Design: Texas cities Pedestrian deaths Pedestrian Danger Index 15. Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land 1,026 127.2 20. McAllen – Edinburg – Mission 115 118.8 25. Dallas – Fort Worth – Arlington 888 110.4 28. San Antonio – New Braunfels 421 104.5 39. El Paso 158 86.8 47. Austin – Round Rock 257 77.8

Researchers looked at an area’s income, race, and age of its population as some of the factors. The study’s authors encourage cities to look at street design as a way to keep pedestrians safe.

Pedestrian safety is something Austin officials has been studying for years with their Vision Zero Plan. The Pedestrian Advisory Council has recommended improved cross walks, better lighting, and changes to several turn lanes.

When city officials looked at where most of the accidents involving pedestrians were happening it showed it was in the downtown core. The main factors are people darting out in front of cars or a driver turning and not seeing the person in the crosswalk.

The Pedestrian Advisory Council has also recommended the city put in more sidewalks along busy streets because their crash data shows the number of people injured or killed nearly doubles when there’s no sidewalk.

One of the most recent improvements involves a $2 million grant from TxDOT to add countdown timers to 500 intersections across Austin. The devices are designed to make crosswalks safe. It will take a year to determine where the timers should be installed. The other projects the city is working on this year includes finishing up safety improvements on the last two of the five most dangerous intersections in Austin.

Kate Weidaw is live with more on the efforts to keep pedestrians safe in Austin, on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.