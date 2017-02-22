Account Executive

JOB SUMMARY: Sells comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional/national accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

* Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts.

* Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising.

* Conduct research on target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly.

* Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements.

* Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.

* Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages.

* Monitor accounts receivables.

* Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements.

* Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.

* Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.

* Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.

* Knowledge of Nielsen ratings is helpful.

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Sales related experience preferred.

Training/Equipment: Strong MS Office skills including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint required.

Work Environment/Physical Requirements:

Extensive travel and long work hours will be required. A valid driver’s license, state mandated automobile insurance and an acceptable driving record are also required.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

Additional Information

KXAN/KNVA/KBVO in Austin, TX, has an immediate opening for an account executive. Broadcast sales experience preferred. College degree preferred. Candidate should have great negotiating and new business development skills. Multi-platform experience a necessity, plus a good working knowledge of Wide Orbit.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com