Account Executive

JOB SUMMARY: Sells comprehensive media solutions to one or more local/regional/national accounts in a geographic territory to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
* Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts.
* Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising.
* Conduct research on target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly.
* Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements.
* Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth.
* Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages.
* Monitor accounts receivables.
* Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements.
* Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills.
* Must be well organized, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.
* Must be a confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and be able to work independently.
* Knowledge of Nielsen ratings is helpful.
Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Sales related experience preferred.
Training/Equipment: Strong MS Office skills including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint required.
Work Environment/Physical Requirements:
Extensive travel and long work hours will be required. A valid driver’s license, state mandated automobile insurance and an acceptable driving record are also required.
NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********
REVISED: 04/16/2014
Additional Information
KXAN/KNVA/KBVO in Austin, TX, has an immediate opening for an account executive. Broadcast sales experience preferred. College degree preferred. Candidate should have great negotiating and new business development skills. Multi-platform experience a necessity, plus a good working knowledge of Wide Orbit.
To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com