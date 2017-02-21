Voice of the Longhorns Craig Way visits More Than the Score

Austin (KXAN) — Longtime voice of the Texas Longhorns Craig Way stopped was a guest on Tuesday’s More Than the Score. Way and Roger Wallace talk a late night/early morning with UT hoops and how Shaka Smart is handling his losing season as a head coach.
