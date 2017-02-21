UT/Tribune poll finds growing support for legal marijuana in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN)- A new poll from our media partners at the Texas Tribune finds fewer than one in five Texans are opposed to legalizing marijuana in any form. 83 percent told the University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll they support legalizing marijuana for some use and 53 percent would allow possession for any use.

The poll also found Texans supported President Donald Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees as well as his plan to temporarily block people from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States. 54 percent supported the Syrian refugee policy and 56 percent supported the temporary block.

As for healthcare, a majority of Texans want to wait for a replacement before Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act. 68 percent want lawmakers to figure out a replacement plan first.