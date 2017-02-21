U-Haul offering free storage for storm victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four U-Haul companies in Austin and San Antonio are offering 30 days of free storage for residents impacted by the recent Central Texas tornadoes. The severe storms, that spanned two tornadoes in southeast Williamson County, occurred late Sunday night.

The U-Haul Companies have made 20 locations available for people who need to store their items while they rebuild. Customers can get self-storage and U-Box container storage for free. U-Box containers allow customers to hitch the box to a trailer and take the U-Box. U-Haul stores also offer storm recovery supplies such as like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks.

“U-Haul is a strong member of these communities and we are here to help families during times of disaster and severe weather,” said U-Haul Company of North Austin president Matthew McMillian. “We are happy to provide secure self-storage units to people in need.”

Locations offering free services in the Austin-area:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ben White

304 E. Ben White Blvd.

Austin, TX 78704

(512) 447-9875

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & FM 2222

6610 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757

(512) 302-3604

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & Hwy. 183 S.

8710 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757

(512) 459-1388

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 620

11320 Hwy. 620 N.

Austin, TX 78726

(512) 258-1056

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 and Airport Blvd.

1032 E. 46th St.

Austin, TX 78751

(512) 452-2720

U-Haul at N. Lamar

5412 N. Lamar

Austin, TX 78751

(512) 451-7365

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Research Blvd.

12611 N. Hwy. 183

Austin, TX 78759

(512) 258-5255

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Slaughter Lane

9001 S. I-35

Austin, TX 78744

(512) 280-3232

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rundberg

10125 N. IH 35

Austin, TX 78753

(512) 973-9227

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Steeds Crossing

20607 FM Road 695

Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 251-2090

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pflugerville

1617 Three Points Road

Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 251-7491

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Round Rock

1535 Round Rock Ave.

Round Rock, TX 78681

(512) 218-9009