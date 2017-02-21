Trucks with hazardous cargo could be allowed on busy Austin roads

Related Coverage Texas takes aim at overweight trucks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is working on keeping trucks with dangerous cargo away from major roads.

However, one of the two proposals would allow trucks on some of the most congested roads in Austin. Transportation officials want to share their plans with Austinites on Tuesday.

Non-radioactive hazardous materials would be allowed on:

MoPac

US 290

Interstate 35

State Highway 71

State Highway 79

The second proposal takes MoPac out of the plan and parts of I-35.

“One thing to keep in mind is both scenarios one and two, is that this is first iteration of the analysis, so we are hoping a lot of folks come to this open house and provide feedback like that to say I don’t think this route makes sense and this is why,” said Tien-Tien Chan, Project Manager for the Austin Transportation Department.

Both plans keep cargo trucks away from the downtown area because of the traffic. State rules require larger cities to have a designated route for hazardous materials.

Once the city gives the okay, the Texas Department of Transportation will look over the plan. It could take up to 18-months before drivers see any changes.

There is a meeting asking for public feedback Tuesday night at the Terrazas Library Branch in East Austin from 5 to 7 p.m.