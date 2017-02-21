Tips for Getting Your Best Big Hair

You know the saying…big hair don’t care! Well, creating some very big hair can show you do care about a great cause coming up soon. Shannon McClenny of Ritual Salon dropped by the studio with tips on how to go big for the Big Hair Country Fair. Big Hair Country Fair is happening Saturday, February 25th from 6 to 10 p-m and it benefits Creative Action, a nonprofit that works to promote academic, social and emotional development of young people through interactive classroom performances, after school arts residencies and community-based programs. To get your best big hair, start with day-dirty hair, add in dry shampoo to the base, and use a fine toothed comb to work individual sections of hair by tapping 3 times, then pulling it back. The Big Hair Country Fair will be held at Fair Market on East 5th Street. Go to bighaircountryfair.org for more information or call 512-442-8773.

