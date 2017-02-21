Third Austin-area tornado confirmed to have hit Hays County

A mobile home flipped over on Cotton Gin Road in Kyle (KXAN Viewer Photo/Ashlie Amaya)
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A third tornado was confirmed to have hit the Austin-area late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says the EF-1 rated tornado touched down seven miles northwest of San Marcos at 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 19.

It traveled for almost 10 miles with estimated peak winds of 100 mph before lifting 2 miles southwest of Kyle. Officials say the tornado’s path was around 300 yards wide. The National Weather Service survey, released Tuesday, was primarily done along Ranch Road 12 across northwestern and northern San Marcos and into western Kyle.

The team found the tornado began at the intersection of Ranch Road 12 and Hugo Road where some trees were snapped and a small business had “considerable” structural damage. The twister moved northeast, moving across a large area of land, until it reached Hilliard Road and a neighborhood along Thousand Oaks Loop, where damage to trees was found, including an uprooted tree that fell on a vehicle.

The tornado then crossed the Blano River before ending near the Kyle Cemetery on Old Stagecoach Road. Moving across Interstate 35, the tornado became much less damaging.

The results are preliminary and could be adjusted in the coming days.

An EF-1 tornado is considered a weak tornado by the National Weather Service, with wind ranging from 86 to 110 mph. Both tornadoes to hit Williamson County were EF-2s, with wind speeds reaching 118 mph.

Severe weather leaves wake of damage

