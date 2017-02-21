Settlements reached in West plant explosion as more cases pending

WEST, Texas (AP) — A judge has approved settlements with the families of victims of the massive fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, and trials for some of the claims remaining from more than 70 that were filed are scheduled for April.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reported that partial settlements were reached Friday for 11 children and their families with defendants El Dorado Chemical Co. and International Chemical Co.

The other defendants in the claims surrounding the April 2013 explosion — CF Industries and Adair Grain Co. — were not part of the settlement.

Terms were not disclosed last week. The claims involve several families of people who died in the blast, as well as those who were injured.

The blast killed 15 people, many of them emergency personnel, and leveled part of the town.