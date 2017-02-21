Settlements reached in West plant explosion as more cases pending

Associated Press Published: Updated:
A star sign with the words, West Is The Best, hangs on a fence that surrounds the perimeter of the property where a fertilizer plant once stood, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A star sign with the words, West Is The Best, hangs on a fence that surrounds the perimeter of the property where a fertilizer plant once stood, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WEST, Texas (AP) — A judge has approved settlements with the families of victims of the massive fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, and trials for some of the claims remaining from more than 70 that were filed are scheduled for April.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reported that partial settlements were reached Friday for 11 children and their families with defendants El Dorado Chemical Co. and International Chemical Co.

The other defendants in the claims surrounding the April 2013 explosion — CF Industries and Adair Grain Co. — were not part of the settlement.

Terms were not disclosed last week. The claims involve several families of people who died in the blast, as well as those who were injured.

The blast killed 15 people, many of them emergency personnel, and leveled part of the town.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s