San Antonio mayor issues disaster declaration after twisters

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The mayor of San Antonio has issued a disaster declaration for the city of 1.4 million during cleanup after four tornadoes touched down in the area.

Mayor Ivy Taylor issued the declaration over twisters late Sunday and early Monday that emergency officials say damaged nearly 120 homes. Taylor says the declaration is the first step toward securing state and federal assistance.

Taylor made the declaration, plus called for volunteers to help with cleanup, after spending several hours Monday surveying damage. Roofs were torn off buildings, trees were downed and debris was strewn on streets.

San Antonio Fire Department officials say five minor injuries were reported.

Authorities say a dozen auto-carrier cars of a Union Pacific train were blown from the tracks northeast of Austin. Crews worked to clear the scene.