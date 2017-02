HOUSTON (KXAN) — Police are responding to a report of shots fired inside Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Tuesday afternoon.

KPRC is reporting the hospital is on lockdown. Video from the scene shows visitors and staff streaming out of the hospital and patients huddled together outside.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017