More than 400 live animals seized from Texas residence

UHLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Unhealthy living conditions prompted Caldwell County Sheriffs to remove more than 400 live animals from a property in Uhland, Texas on Feb 20.

With the help of the SPCA, deputies conducted a search warrant and discovered the animals living with a lack of care from the owners. Numerous animals were found dead along with 430 live animals; from guinea pigs, to ferrets, tortoises, mice, birds and bearded dragons.

Animals taken from the property:

86 Snakes

Snakes 28 Dogs

Dogs 26 Rabbits

Rabbits 15 Goats

Goats 9 Pigs

Pigs 267 other animals

Until new homes are found for the animals, the Dallas SPCA will take care of them.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the pet owners.

If you need to report illegal activity in your neighborhood you can call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512)398-6777.