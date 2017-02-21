Leg amputated from shut-in who sat in chair so long she fused with it

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WNWO/NBC News) – An Ohio woman is recovering after she was found “molded into” a chair she hadn’t left for months.

Barbara Foster’s left leg was amputated after she was removed from her Springfield Township home and taken to a nearby hospital.

“It looked like a scene out of ‘E.T.’ to be honest with you, with so many hazmat suits that the fireman were working,” said neighbor Robert Zolziak Jr.

Foster, 75, was found molded to a chair in her front living room, surrounded by fecal matter and urine. Police records indicate, a volunteer with Our Lady of Lourdes, who delivers food on a regular basis called 911 because Foster was not acting like herself. The volunteer also told police that foster has not moved from her living room chair since July of last year – he said he had gotten used to the home’s foul odor.

Neighbor John Karamol says they have helped foster her over the years by keeping her home clean and running errands, but recently she has had other help. A church volunteer delivered food and holy communion to foster at her home.

“If you got people especially from the church coming over there why aren’t you doing something to make sure she is getting more than just some food. that’s what I don’t understand and they knew we knew her so why weren’t they coming over here, I just took it for granted that everything was cool over there,” said Karamol.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s office are still investigating and have recently obtained a search warrant for the home.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kRCIuK