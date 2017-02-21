Injuries reported in Del Valle shooting

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Injuries have been reported in a shooting in Del Valle, just east of the Circuit of the Americas.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they are setting up a perimeter around the scene in the 8600 block of Linden Road. Deputies say they cannot confirm the number of people with gunshot wounds.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.

In September 2016, four people were found dead after a house fire on Linden Road, in what authorities said appeared to be murder. Later that same month, two decomposed bodies were found in a field on Pearce Lane, near Linden Road.