Fun and Excitement at Moody Gardens

With beautiful tropical weather nearly year-round, Moody Gardens has planned an incredible spring break vacation for you and the family! For those looking for a great outdoor activity Moody Gardens Golf course is offering some great deals. Take advantage of an all-inclusive package that includes the green fee, golf cart, balls for the practice range as well as to play and also unlimited food and beverage, excluding alcohol. Can you say FORE?! Guests also have the opportunity to watch high quality movies on the largest theater screen in Texas at the MG 3D Theater. Showing this spring break is “Amazing Mighty Micro Monsters,” which is a 3D film whose focus is on insects and their “superhero powers” that can’t be seen with the naked eye. You will be blown away as you witness insects who can spew chemical fire, others that have amazing strength all while enjoying the latest 3D technology for a unique viewing experience.

Now is time to come roam the Earth one last time with the dinosaurs before they leave in May! Dinosaurs in Motion not only an interactive exhibit, but teaches about the cool world of physics. With 14 life-sized dinosaurs made from recycled metal, guests can make their arms and legs move via lever and pulley systems. Some may even roar! Be sure to get your tickets now as Day Passes are being discounted by $5 per person when purchased online. Visit www. moody gardens.org for more information.

