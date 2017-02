AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters have put out the flames at an apartment complex near Airport Boulevard, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire started in the first floor laundry room at the apartment complex on 803 Tirado St. AFD says the fire did not spread to the second floor.

Six apartment units were affected by the smoke, displacing three residents.

A 911 call to police reported the fire around 6:07 a.m. and was extinguished by 6:50 a.m.