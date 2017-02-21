Chicago police officer’s son, 7, saves her life after stroke

CHICAGO, Illinois (NBC News) – A Chicago police officer is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of her seven-year-old son.

What happened came without warning.

“When I got romeo ready, I started to lose balance,” said Sherece Holland. “I think she was sick,” her son Romeo said.

Seven-year-old Romeo immediately alerted his grandmother they needed to dial 9-1-1 on the pad of their house alarm, just as his mother had taught him.

“I told my granny to press the top button,” he said.

The doctors who treated his mom at advocate Christ Medical Center said it was critical that Romeo took it so seriously.

“She would die and I didn’t want her to die,” he said. He acted so quickly.

“He saved my life,” his mother said.

But not without some equally fast decision making in the emergency room.

“She was completely paralyzed on the right side and she was totally unable to speak,” said neurologist Dr. Mel Wichter

A significant left brain stroke caused by a clot—requiring immediate intervention—and if not the risk of severe disability and even death.

“I came in and was able to go up and retrieve the clot and really the rest,” said Dr. Scott Geraght.

“I feel great I’m here I’m alive,” Sherece said.

Because of her two doctors she says. And of course because of Romeo.

“She didn’t die,” Romeo said. “I want her to stay alive.”

His mom’s doctors think everyone should learn about stroke symptoms. Responding quickly is key.