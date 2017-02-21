Chicago police officer’s son, 7, saves her life after stroke

NBC News Published: Updated:
Sherece and Romeo Holland (NBC News)
Sherece and Romeo Holland (NBC News)

CHICAGO, Illinois (NBC News) – A Chicago police officer is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of her seven-year-old son.

What happened came without warning.

“When I got romeo ready, I started to lose balance,” said Sherece Holland. “I think she was sick,” her son Romeo said.

Seven-year-old Romeo immediately alerted his grandmother they needed to dial 9-1-1 on the pad of their house alarm, just as his mother had taught him.

“I told my granny to press the top button,” he said.

The doctors who treated his mom at advocate Christ Medical Center said it was critical that Romeo took it so seriously.

“She would die and I didn’t want her to die,” he said. He acted so quickly.

“He saved my life,” his mother said.

But not without some equally fast decision making in the emergency room.

“She was completely paralyzed on the right side and she was totally unable to speak,” said neurologist Dr. Mel Wichter

A significant left brain stroke caused by a clot—requiring immediate intervention—and if not the risk of severe disability and even death.

“I came in and was able to go up and retrieve the clot and really the rest,” said Dr. Scott Geraght.

“I feel great I’m here I’m alive,” Sherece said.

Because of her two doctors she says. And of course because of Romeo.

“She didn’t die,” Romeo said. “I want her to stay alive.”

His mom’s doctors think everyone should learn about stroke symptoms. Responding quickly is key.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s