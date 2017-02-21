Bastrop police investigating shooting that injured driver

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop police are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Monday night.

Around 6 p.m. police were called after reports of shots being fired involving suspects fleeing the scene. Six minutes later police received another call about a crash at State Highway 71 and State Highway 95.

The driver was discovered with non-life threatening injuries police say are consistent with gunshot wounds.

SH 71 had lanes closed for nearly 90 minutes after the crash.

According to Bastrop police, this was an isolated incident. They will not release any other information at this time.