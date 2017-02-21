Adult Autism Center could be coming to west Austin

Related Coverage Rise in number of children diagnosed with Autism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A debate is poised for Tuesday night at City Hall over plans to build an Autism Center for adults in west Austin.

The proposed land is 82 acres. The plans divide the River Place subdivision into two parts. Organizers say they would sell 42 acres to a developer to build new homes on part of the land, which would help pay for the Autism Center through a trust.

However, the lots sold would be small and home values would be lower. Some neighbors say they are not against the Autism Center, but say new homes need to match the existing ones, which are valued at $1 million and up.

The father behind the Autism Center says it’s about so much more than housing plans.

“When your child is diagnosed the first thing, it breaks your heart, and then you’ve got to think about the future and we were told by the doctor put your child in an institution and get on with your life,” said Jonathan Tommey, spearheading the Autism Center plans.

In order for the center to move forward, the area will need to be rezoned.