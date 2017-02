LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The eastbound lanes of State Highway 29 are closed after one vehicle, one dump truck and one 18-wheeler crashed in Leander, according to police.

The crash around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning is at Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Leander police say to expect major delays in the area until the scene is cleared. The eastbound traffic is being detoured into the center lane.

So far there is no word if anyone was injured in the crash.