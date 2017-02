AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Highway 360 and Lakewood Drive.

According to Austin/Travis County EMS, at least three cars were involved in the crash. The woman who died is estimated to be in her 30s.

A man in his 50s was transported to UMC Brackenridge to treat his life threatening injuries.

Four other adults were involved in the crash. Two of them were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.