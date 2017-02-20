Win tickets to Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carol King Musical

We’re giving away tickets to see Beautiful: The Carol King Musical as part of The Lexus Broadway in Austin series. Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the critically acclaimed show! Details can be found in the Official Rules.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.