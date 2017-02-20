Win tickets to Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carol King Musical

KXAN Contest Team Published: Updated:

We’re giving away tickets to see Beautiful: The Carol King Musical as part of The Lexus Broadway in Austin series. Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the critically acclaimed show! Details can be found in the Official Rules.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s