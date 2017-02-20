West Travis County Public Utility Agency customers asked to limit water usage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All customers who get their water from the West Travis County Public Utility Agency (PUA) are being asked to limit their water usage due to a loss in power at a pump station.

The utility district says the Southwest Parkway Pump Station provides drinkings water to all PUA customers in the Highway 290 service area. The temporary Stage 4 restriction asks that customers not use any landscape irrigation as well as limit overall water usage. These restrictions will continue and should be considered open-ended until the system is fixed.

The following subdivisions are affected:

Belterra (Hays 1 and Hays 2)

High Pointe

Ledgestone

Dripping Springs WSC

Rim Rock

Sunset Canyon

Sawyer Ranch Rd.

Fitzhugh Road

Surrounding communities

Customers who have additional questions should contact customer service at (512) 263-0125 or customerservice@wtcpua.org.