West Travis County Public Utility Agency customers asked to limit water usage

FILE - Shower head. (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — All customers who get their water from the West Travis County Public Utility Agency (PUA) are being asked to limit their water usage due to a loss in power at a pump station.

The utility district says the Southwest Parkway Pump Station provides drinkings water to all PUA customers in the Highway 290 service area. The temporary Stage 4 restriction asks that customers not use any landscape irrigation as well as limit overall water usage. These restrictions will continue and should be considered open-ended until the system is fixed.

The following subdivisions are affected:

  • Belterra (Hays 1 and Hays 2)
  • High Pointe
  • Ledgestone
  • Dripping Springs WSC
  • Rim Rock
  • Sunset Canyon
  • Sawyer Ranch Rd.
  • Fitzhugh Road
  • Surrounding communities

Customers who have additional questions should contact customer service at (512) 263-0125 or customerservice@wtcpua.org.

 

