West Travis County Public Utility Agency customers asked to limit water usage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All customers who get their water from the West Travis County Public Utility Agency (PUA) are being asked to limit their water usage due to a loss in power at a pump station.
The utility district says the Southwest Parkway Pump Station provides drinkings water to all PUA customers in the Highway 290 service area. The temporary Stage 4 restriction asks that customers not use any landscape irrigation as well as limit overall water usage. These restrictions will continue and should be considered open-ended until the system is fixed.
The following subdivisions are affected:
- Belterra (Hays 1 and Hays 2)
- High Pointe
- Ledgestone
- Dripping Springs WSC
- Rim Rock
- Sunset Canyon
- Sawyer Ranch Rd.
- Fitzhugh Road
- Surrounding communities
Customers who have additional questions should contact customer service at (512) 263-0125 or customerservice@wtcpua.org.