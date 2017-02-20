VIDEO: Houston boy’s beating caught on camera

KPRC/NBC News Published: Updated:
7-year-old boy being hit with a belt by his mother's boyfriend. (NBC News)
7-year-old boy being hit with a belt by his mother's boyfriend. (NBC News)

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC/NBC News) — A Houston man has been charged with child abuse after investigators said he hit a 7-year-old boy 62 times within five minutes.

The incident was witnessed by a bystander who called police, and was captured by a surveillance camera near the man’s Houston apartment.

“He saw a vehicle pull up at one of our illegal dumping sites and saw a man get out of a car and take a young child out of the car and proceed to just beat him senselessly,” said Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

Investigators said Kordarell Williams, 27, used his hands and a belt to hit his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son all over his body.

“He struck this child 62 times, put him in a headlock and knocked him over on numerous occasions with the blows,” said Rosen.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lzReLM

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s