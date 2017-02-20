Utility pole leaning over road fixed in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN news received a Report It email alerting us to a utility pole in northeast Austin that some drivers say was leaning dangerously close to the East Anderson Lane frontage road at Ridgepoint Drive.

KXAN News made a few phone calls and discovered that the pole is monitored by AT&T. We asked them about about the leaning utility pole and they sent crews to the scene to repair the situation. They confirmed with us that the pole has been realigned. If you come across a situation like this one, you’ll want to give 311 a call, or use the 311 app.

“Earlier this afternoon, we completed the realignment of the leaning telephone pole in North Austin,” AT&T said. “No services were affected. We place the highest priority on the safety of the residents of the communities we serve and apologize for this inconvenience.”

Reporting leaning polls near your home or car could save you a lot of money. If they fall and damage your property, the city isn’t responsible for paying damages. It’s a subject the KXAN investigators took an in-depth look at back in 2012. A light pole fell on Joyce Thompson’s car — in her own driveway — and the city didn’t pay her a dime.

By law, specifically the Texas Tort Claims Act, the city doesn’t have to pay as long as the pole is performing a government function, like safety. Austin Energy does an inspection program on its utility poles, but not for light poles.